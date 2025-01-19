The Big Lead

Everton vs Tottenham Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between Everton and Tottenham in the Premier League live on Sunday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Everton will face Tottenham in this Premiere League action on Sunday, January 19th, at Old Trafford.

WATCH: Everton vs Tottenham Live | Stream FREE on Fubo

Tottenham dominated the last time these two clubs matched up with a 4-0 victory over Everton. James Maddison leads Tottenham with eight goals and four assists this season, which already doubles his total from last year. Everton is chasing Tottenham in the standings with 17 points, and Tottenham's goal differential would suggest they should have more success in the future.

Potential Starting Lineups

Everton:
Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Lindstrom, Gueye, Mangala, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin

Tottenham Hotspur:
Kinsky; Pedro Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bergvall, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Solanke, Son

Everton vs Tottenham

  • Date: Sunday, January 19th
  • Time: 9 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Everton: +185

Tottenham: +145

Draw: +250

O/U: 2.5 (O -145) (U +120)

