Everton vs Tottenham Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Everton vs Tottenham Premier League: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
Everton will face Tottenham in this Premiere League action on Sunday, January 19th, at Old Trafford.
WATCH: Everton vs Tottenham Live
Tottenham dominated the last time these two clubs matched up with a 4-0 victory over Everton. James Maddison leads Tottenham with eight goals and four assists this season, which already doubles his total from last year. Everton is chasing Tottenham in the standings with 17 points, and Tottenham's goal differential would suggest they should have more success in the future.
Potential Starting Lineups
Everton:
Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Lindstrom, Gueye, Mangala, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin
Tottenham Hotspur:
Kinsky; Pedro Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bergvall, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Solanke, Son
WATCH: Premiere League Live
Everton vs Tottenham
- Date: Sunday, January 19th
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Everton: +185
Tottenham: +145
Draw: +250
O/U: 2.5 (O -145) (U +120)