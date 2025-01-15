The Big Lead

Everton vs Aston Villa Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between Everton and Aston Villa in the Premier League live on Wednesday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Everton will face Aston Villa in this Premiere League action on Wednesday, January 15th, at Goodison Park.

Aston Villa has won this matchup three of the last five times. Everton was able to force a draw last January and pick up a 2-1 win last year, but other than that, Aston Villa has outscored them by seven goals in their three wins. Maybe Everton can hold onto a lead this time, as they blew a two-goal lead in the 3-2 loss they suffered to Aston Villa last September.

Potential Starting Lineups

Everton:
Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Lindstrom, Gueye, Mangala, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin

Aston Villa:
Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, Duran, Rogers

Everton vs Aston Villa

  • Date: Wednesday, January 15th
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Everton: +240

Aston Villa: +120

Draw: +220

O/U: 2.5

