Everton vs Aston Villa Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Everton vs Aston Villa Premier League: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
Everton will face Aston Villa in this Premiere League action on Wednesday, January 15th, at Goodison Park.
Aston Villa has won this matchup three of the last five times. Everton was able to force a draw last January and pick up a 2-1 win last year, but other than that, Aston Villa has outscored them by seven goals in their three wins. Maybe Everton can hold onto a lead this time, as they blew a two-goal lead in the 3-2 loss they suffered to Aston Villa last September.
Potential Starting Lineups
Everton:
Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Lindstrom, Gueye, Mangala, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin
Aston Villa:
Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, Duran, Rogers
Everton vs Aston Villa
- Date: Wednesday, January 15th
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Everton: +240
Aston Villa: +120
Draw: +220
O/U: 2.5