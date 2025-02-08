ELDerbi De Madrid Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid LALIGA Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds, lineups
Real Madrid will face Atlético Madrid in this LALIGA action on Friday, February 8th, at Santiago Bernabéu.
WATCH: Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid Live | Stream on ESPN+
The match not only features the best two clubs in LALIGA but the best player in the world will also be on display. Kylian Mbappé is an absolute force that is nearly impossible to contain. He has scored 15 goals in 20 matches, making a great bet to score at any moment in this one. Real has a slight edge in the standings, but Atlético is right behind them with only one less point.
In what is one of the biggest matches of the year, this is an event that fans do not want to miss. Make sure to tune in to catch all the action.
Potential Starting Lineups
Real Madrid:
Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Asencio, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe
Atletico Madrid:
Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Lenglet, Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Griezmann
WATCH: LALIGA Live | Stream on ESPN+
Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid
- Date: Friday, February 8th
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (WATCH)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Real Madrid: -115
Atlético Madrid: +290
Draw: +260
O/U: 2.5 (O -130) (U EVEN)