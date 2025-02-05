Dominican Republic vs Venezuela Caribbean Series Semifinal: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
Dominican Republic will face Venezuela in the Caribbean Series semifinal on Wednesday, February 5th, at Estadio Nido de las Águilas in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.
Albert Pujols led his team to a 2-2 record during the round-robin play and has his team one win away from playing for the Caribbean Series championship in his first season as manager. Former New York Yankees star Robinson Cano is a notable player on the Dominican Republic team.
Venezuela is also 2-2, and it took them beating Japan in their last game to advance to this round. They started 0-2, losing to Mexico and the Dominican Republic before beating Puerto Rico and Japan by a combined score of 20-5. They will look to get their revenge in this matchup.
Dominican Republic vs Venezuela
- Date: Wednesday, February 5th
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)