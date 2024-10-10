The Big Lead

Dodgers vs Padres live stream: Watch NLDS Game 4 for free tonight

It's do-or-die for the Dodgers when they take the field against the Padres on Wednesday night.

By Kilty Cleary

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres clash in Game 4 of their NLDS on Wednesday night at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

WATCH: Dodgers vs. Padres Live | Stream free on Fubo

With the Padres leading the series 2-1, they’re looking to close out at home, while the Dodgers are fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive and force a Game 5, with the winner heading to the NLCS and facing either the Mets or Phillies.

Don’t miss Game 4 as the Padres look to advance and the Dodgers fight to extend the series!

How to Watch: Stream NLDS Game 4 with fuboTV

LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres – NLDS Game 4

  • Date: Tuesday, October 8
  • Time: 9:08 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FS1, FOX Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Los Angeles Dodgers (+115) vs. San Diego Padres (-135)

O/U: 8

