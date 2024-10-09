Dodgers vs Padres live stream: Watch NLDS Game 3 for free tonight
By Kilty Cleary
The NLDS battle between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres heads to Petco Park for Game 3 on Tuesday night, with the series tied 1-1. The first pitch is set for 9:08 p.m. ET on FS1, and if you’re looking to catch Game 3, there’s no better way to stream than with fuboTV.
The Dodgers took Game 1 with a 7-5 win at Dodger Stadium, but the Padres bounced back in a big way in Game 2 behind Yu Darvish. San Diego hit six home runs, including 2 from Fernando Tatis Jr., and 1 each from Jackson Merrill, Xander Bogaerts, David Peralta, and Kyle Higashioka. The Padres will look to keep it going tonight in front of the home crowd tonight.
Game 3 Starters: Buehler vs. King
On the mound, the Dodgers will turn to RHP Walker Buehler, while the Padres counter with RHP Michael King. Both pitchers will be aiming to give their team the edge in this pivotal Game 3.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
- Date: Tuesday, October 8
- Time: 9:08 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1, FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Dodgers (+125) vs. San Diego Padres (-150)
O/U: 7.5
