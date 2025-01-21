Djokovic vs Alcaraz Australian Open Tennis Quarterfinals Free Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
As it is starting to come down to the wire, the top players have established themselves in Melbourne and are ready to compete in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open. The Round of 16 in the men's and women's tournaments have come to a close, and the competition is starting to heat up.
On the men's side of the bracket, tennis fans have been rewarded with an always much-anticipated matchup between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. As two of the top players in the world, the winner will gain massive confidence heading into the next round, but still, Jannik Sinner is viewed as the favorite to win the tournament.
Coco Gauff went down in the last round, opening the door for Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek to really take control of the women's tournament. Paula Badosa took down Gauff, and Madison Keys also has an outside chance to claim the Australian Open title, but it is starting to feel like a two-women race.
This is an excellent week of tennis, so make sure to tune in so you do not miss any of the action.
2025 Australian Open Tennis - Quarterfinals
- Date: January 21th, and 22nd
- TV Channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
