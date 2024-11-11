Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Detroit Lions will face the Houston Texans in Week 10 of the NFL season at NRG Stadium on Sunday, November 10th.
The Lions have been the team to beat in the NFC this season. They have won six games in a row and are coming off an impressive win over the Packers. Jared Goff is playing at an MVP level, with a nearly 75 percent completion percentage on the year. This would be another statement win for Dan Campbell and the Lions.
The Texans are 6-3, but their record should be even better. Two close losses in the last three weeks to the Packers and the Jets make this game even more important for Houston. They still have a strong hold on the division lead, but another loss would close the gap for the Colts. C.J. Stroud will have to do most of the work, as Detriot is one of the best-run defenses in the NFL.
This is a great Week 10 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans
- Date: Sunday, November 10th
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Detroit Lions (-185) vs Houston Texans (+155)
Spread: DET -3.5
O/U: 49.5