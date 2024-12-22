Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Detroit Lions will face the Chicago Bears in week 16 of the NFL season at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 22nd.
The Lions have been decimated by injuries this season but remain one of the favorites to win the NFC. They will have to rely a lot on their offense, having lost so much of their starting defensive unit. Look for Jared Goff to come out throwing early and often. Jahmyr Gibbs should also be in for a massive game.
Chicago needs to show something in this one. They have lost eight in a row after starting the season 4-2. It all began when they lost on the Hail Mary against Washington, and they have not been able to recover. Caleb Williams must show why he was the number-one pick in the draft.
This is a great Week 16 matchup
Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears
- Date: Sunday, December 22nd
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Detroit Lions (-300) vs Chicago Bears (+250)
Spread: DET -6.5
O/U: 47.5