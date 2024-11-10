Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Denver Broncos will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10 of the NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10.
WATCH: Broncos vs Chiefs Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Broncos have played good football this season, led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix. They will look to quickly forget their last game after being dominated by the Ravens 41-10 with a matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions. They are still very much a playoff contender with a 5-4 record, and this would be a huge upset win for Denver.
The Chiefs are once again the best team in the NFL and remain the only unbeaten team in the league. Most of their games have been tight, but they have been pulling off victories thanks to their top defense and timely plays by Patrick Mahomes. Expect another close game in this divisional matchup. The newly acquired DeAndre Hopkins was big in their last win over the Buccaneers.
Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Sunday, November 10th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Denver Broncos (+320) vs Kansas City Chiefs (-425)
Spread: KC -8
O/U: 41.5