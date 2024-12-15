Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Dallas Cowboys will face the Carolina Panthers in week 15 of the NFL season at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 15th.
The Cowboys are playing for pride at this point without their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, who is out for the season. Cooper Rush has been decent as the replacement, but this year has been a massive disappointment all around for Jerry Jones and Dallas.
The Panthers went from what looked like the worst team in the league to start the season to the one with the most fight in the NFL. They have lost three games in a row, but the losses have all come against some of the best teams in the league and by a total of twelve points combined.
This is a great Week 15 matchup
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers
- Date: Sunday, December 15th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Dallas Cowboys (+130) vs Carolina Panthers (-150)
Spread: CAR -3
O/U: 43.5