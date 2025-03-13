Cooper Flagg’s mom steals the spotlight in Duke’s victory
Duke Blue Devils standout freshman Cooper Flagg had a highlight-reel dunk in the team’s regular-season finale against UNCC, but it was his mother, Kelly Bowman Flagg, who stole the show. Cameras caught her in full celebration mode, yelling “on his [expletive] head!” after her son’s emphatic slam, a reaction that quickly went viral.
Following the game, Flagg’s mother addressed the moment on social media, offering a mix of humor and defiance. She joked about needing “bail money” and acknowledged the backlash, stating, “I realize it wasn’t my best look… but if you actually know me, you weren’t shocked.” She also called out UNC fans for their treatment of Duke supporters, labeling them “classless.”
Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has lived up to the hype as a dominant two-way player. His skill set, defensive versatility, and growing offensive repertoire have drawn comparisons to stars like Kevin Garnett, Andrei Kirilenko, and even a young Michael Porter Jr . While some believe he should declare for the draft, others suggest he could benefit from another year at Duke, especially considering the strong bond he has with the program’s passionate fan base.
As March Madness approaches, the Blue Devils are primed for a deep run, and if they capture a national title, expect Flagg’s stock—and his mother’s legendary status among Duke fans—to rise even further.
