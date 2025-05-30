Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever Free Live Stream: How to Watch WNBA, Time, TV Channel, Odds
Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever
- Date: Friday, May 30
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ION
The Connecticut Sun will face the Indiana Fever in this early-season WNBA matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, May 30th.
The Fever have not gotten off to the start they would have hoped for, losing three out of their first five games, and now they will be without their superstar player, Caitlin Clark, for at least the next couple of weeks. In their first game without Clark, they fell to the Mystics 83-77.
Luckily for Indiana this is a bounce back opportunity against one of the weaker teams in the WNBA.
Connecticut is 0-5 to start the year, and they are having to rely far too much on one of the all-time greats, who is well into the later stages of her career. Tina Charles is still getting it done at a high level, averaging 17 points per game, but at 36, she can no longer carry a team that hopes to be seen as a title contender.
This is a great WNBA matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Sun: +425
Fever: -650
Spread: IND -10.5
O/U: 163.5