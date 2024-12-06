Conference USA Championship Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in the Conference USA Championship at AmFirst Stadium on Friday, December 6th.
WATCH: Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Hilltoppers are 8-4 this season, led by quarterback Caden Veltkamp. The sophomore signal-caller has thrown for 2,665 yards and 22 touchdowns this year and is fresh off a 301-yard passing performance against this very Jacksonville State team. If he can repeat his performance, it should give Western Kentucky a good chance to win the game.
The Gamecocks lost the last matchup in their last game of the regular season against this team and will look for a better offensive outing. They will rely on their star running back, Tre Stewart, who has 20 touchdowns and 1,403 yards on the ground this season. He only rushed for 85 yards in the last matchup, which marked his lowest total in nine games.
This is a great Week 10 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State
- Date: Friday, December 6th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBSSN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Western Kentucky (+155) vs Jacksonville State (-185)
Spread: JVST -4
O/U: 58.5