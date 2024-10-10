Coastal Carolina at James Madison, free live stream, time and channel tonight
By Kilty Cleary
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will visit the James Madison Dukes in a Sun Belt Conference showdown on Thursday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Coastal Carolina enters this game fresh off a 45-37 victory over Old Dominion. The Chanticleers have been lighting up the scoreboard this season, scoring 24 or more points in all five of their games this season while putting up 40 points in three of those.
The Dukes will be eager to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season, a surprising 21-19 setback to UL Monroe despite entering the game as 17-point favorites. That loss snapped their perfect start, but James Madison remains a dangerous team, particularly when playing at home.
Coastal Carolina at James Madison
- Date: Thursday, October 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Channel/Stream: ESPN2
- Live Stream: FuboTV (watch for free)
