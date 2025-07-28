Clippers acquire Bradley Beal, add star power to championship core
Many wondered whether Bradley Beal would end up in Los Angeles. With a massive contract that had him owed over $110 million through 2026 paired with a no-trade clause, a buyout was always the most likely outcome.
Last season with the Phoenix Suns, Beal averaged 17 points per game on 49% shooting and 38% from three. While no longer the scorer he once was in Washington, he proved he can still contribute effectively in a supporting role.
His catch-and-shoot ability, in particular, made him an intriguing potential fit alongside dominant stars like LeBron James and Luka Dončić.
The Lakers were reportedly in the mix for Beal, largely because of what he could’ve brought to their insubstantial bench. LA’s second unit struggled last season, and bringing in Beal at a bargain price could have added much-needed offensive firepower and depth.
But the potential addition raised questions about roster fit, especially with Austin Reaves. The 26-year-old guard had a breakout season, averaging a career-high 20 points per game while emerging as a key ballhandler and creator.
Adding Beal, who also thrives with the ball in his hands, may have forced Reaves into a sixth-man role or caused overlap in offensive responsibilities. Defensively, neither player is particularly standout for their defensive abilities, which would have made lineup combinations even trickier.
While the Lakers considered the move, the LA Clippers ultimately emerged as the frontrunners. As of July 18, 2025, Beal reached a contract buyout with the Suns and plans to sign with the Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal, which includes a player option, once he clears waivers.
The Clippers’ decision to trade Norman Powell opened up a clear path for Beal to step into a starting role alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, something the Lakers couldn’t guarantee.
That said, whether the Clippers are true title contenders remains to be seen, given their ongoing issues with injuries and lack of consistent postseason success.
With limited cap flexibility and championship expectations, expect the Lakers to stay aggressive in free agency. As LeBron James enters the twilight of his career, the front office will continue seeking smart, impactful additions to keep LA in a competitive spot for the title.
