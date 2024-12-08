Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Cleveland Browns will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 of the NFL season at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, December 8th.
The Browns took home the win the last time these two played by a score of 24-19. They will look to take the season series with another win over their rival. If they do they will account for half of the Steelers losses on the season.
The Steelers will look to have a better showing this time after failing to get the win in the snow in week 12 against Cleveland. Other than the loss to the Browns, they have won three straight games against really good football teams: the Ravens, Commanders, and Bengals.
This is a great Week 14 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers
- Date: Sunday, December 8th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cleveland Browns (+250) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (-300)
Spread: PIT -6.5
O/U: 43.5