Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Cleveland Browns will face the Cincinnati Bengals in week 16 of the NFL season at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, December 22nd.
WATCH: Browns vs Bengals Live | Stream free on Fubo
Cleveland is benching Jameis Winston for Dorian Thompson-Robinson this weekend. It was fun while it lasted, but Winston was throwing way too many interceptions. On the other hand, Winston probably would have given the Browns a better chance to keep up with a high-powered Bengals offense.
Joe Burrow would be making a great case to be the NFL MVP if his team had a better record. There is still a world where the Bengals sneak into the playoffs, but it is highly unlikely even if they do win out. It would take a lot of things to work out perfectly, but at least all hope is not yet lost.
This is a great Week 16 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Browns vs Bengals Live | Stream free on Fubo
Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals
- Date: Sunday, December 22nd
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cleveland Browns (+340) vs Cincinnati Bengals (-450)
Spread: CIN -9
O/U: 46.5