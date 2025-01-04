Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Cleveland Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens in week 18 of the NFL season at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, January 4th.
The Browns have little to gain other than beating their division rival. After seeing Deshaun Watson go down with injury again this year, they only have three wins this season. Jerry Jeudy has been a bright spot for the team and was selected to the Pro Bowl after putting up 1,166 yards so far this season.
Lamar Jackson will look to put on a show in this game as he is on the verge of winning another MVP. He and Josh Allen are neck and neck in the race for the award, and a big performance could help sway the voters. The Ravens are 11-5 this season and locked into one of the top playoff spots.
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
- Date: Saturday, January 4th
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Browns (+1200) vs Ravens (-3000)
Spread: BAL -20
O/U: 41.5