Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Tennessee Titans in week 15 of the NFL season at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 15th.
The Bengals have been the best team in the NFL this season that will not make the playoffs. There is still an outside chance, but at 5-8, they would have to win out and get help from other teams. Joe Burrow is playing at an MVP level; the defense is just not doing the offense any favors.
The Titans are one of the teams competing for a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it might be in their best interest to evaluate the young talent on their roster for the remainder of the season. Will Levis has looked better recently but still needs to prove he is a franchise quarterback down the stretch.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans
- Date: Sunday, December 15th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cincinnati Bengals (-230) vs Tennessee Titans (+195)
Spread: CIN -5.5
O/U: 46.5