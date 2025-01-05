Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 18 of the NFL season at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, January 4th.
WATCH: Bengals vs Steelers Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Bengals can make the playoffs if they win and the Broncos and Dolphins both lose. Joe Burrow would be near or at the top of the MVP conversation if his team had a better record this season, but they have done enough down the stretch to put themselves into postseason contention. Ja'Marr Chase leads the NFL with 16 receiving touchdowns this year.
The Steelers have stumbled recently, losing their last three games. They have lost control of the division lead but can still claim the title with a win and a Ravens loss. Russell Wilson has been solid since taking over the starting quarterback position and has thrown 15 touchdowns to only five interceptions.
This is a great Week 18 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Bengals vs Steelers Live | Stream free on Fubo
Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers
- Date: Saturday, January 4th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bengals (-140) vs Steelers (+120)
Spread: CIN -2.5
O/U: 48.5