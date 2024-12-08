Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Chicago Bears will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14 of the NFL season at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, December 8th.
The Bears have been a play or two away from a win for much of the second half of the season, but instead, they found themselves on a six-game winning streak. They have not been able to recover from the Hail Marry at the end of the game against the Commanders, but they could turn things around here.
The 49ers still have a chance to sneak into the playoffs if they win their division, but things have not looked great recently. Maybe they can take advantage of this Chicago team that is on a massive losing streak. They will play without Christain McCaffrey after he was placed on injured reserve.
This is a great Week 14 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
- Date: Sunday, December 8th
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Chicago Bears (+155) vs San Francisco 49ers (-185)
Spread: SF -3.5
O/U: 43.5