Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Chicago Bears will face the Green Bay Packers in week 18 of the NFL season at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 5th.
WATCH: Bears vs Packers Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Bears will look to put an end to their losing streak against their division rival. It has been over five years since Chicago beat the Packers and nearly ten since they last won in Green Bay. Caleb Williams needs to bring his A-game in order to win the fans over by beating their hated rival.
Jordan Love has been up and down this season but has already clinched a playoff birth for his team. The second-year starter has thrown 25 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions, and first-year Packer Josh Jacobs has rushed for 14 scores, giving Green Bay a balanced attack.
This is a great Week 18 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Bears vs Packers Live | Stream free on Fubo
Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers
- Date: Sunday, January 5th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bears (+340) vs Packers (-450)
Spread: GB -9.5
O/U: 41.5