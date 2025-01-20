The Big Lead

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between Chelsea and Wolverhampton in the Premier League live on Monday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Chelsea will face Wolverhampton in this Premiere League action on Monday, January 20th, at Old Trafford.

WATCH: Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Live | Stream FREE on Fubo

Chelsea's Cole Palmer is following up last season's 22-goal and 11-assist performance with another 14 goals and six assists this year. Chelsea currently sits in fifth place, while Wolverhampton only has 16 points and a -17 point differential. Wolverhampton will look to avenge the 6-2 loss they suffered the last time these two clubs matched up.

Potential Starting Lineups

Chelsea:
Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Wolverhampton:
Sa; Doherty, Bueno, Agbadou; R Gomes, Andre, J Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Hwang, Cunha; Larsen

WATCH: Premiere League Live | Stream FREE on Fubo

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton

  • Date: Monday, January 20th
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Chelsea: -294

Wolverhampton: +700

Draw: +500

O/U: 3.5 (O -110) (U +110)

