Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
Chelsea will face Wolverhampton in this Premiere League action on Monday, January 20th, at Old Trafford.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer is following up last season's 22-goal and 11-assist performance with another 14 goals and six assists this year. Chelsea currently sits in fifth place, while Wolverhampton only has 16 points and a -17 point differential. Wolverhampton will look to avenge the 6-2 loss they suffered the last time these two clubs matched up.
Potential Starting Lineups
Chelsea:
Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson
Wolverhampton:
Sa; Doherty, Bueno, Agbadou; R Gomes, Andre, J Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Hwang, Cunha; Larsen
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton
- Date: Monday, January 20th
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Chelsea: -294
Wolverhampton: +700
Draw: +500
O/U: 3.5 (O -110) (U +110)