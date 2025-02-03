The Big Lead

Chelsea vs West Ham United Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds, possible lineups

Catch all the action between Chelsea and West Ham United in the Premier League live on Monday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Chelsea will face West Ham United in this Premiere League action on Monday, February 3rd, at Stamford Bridge.

WATCH: Chelsea vs West Ham United Live | Stream FREE on Fubo

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer is having a fantastic campaign with 14 goals and six assists in 23 matches, leading the club in both categories. His efforts have helped lead Chelsea to an 11-7-5 record, and their 40 points are good for sixth in the Premier League. West Ham has not faired as well and has lost the last two times these two clubs have matched up. They have 27 points with a 7-6-10 record. They will hope Tomás Soucek or Jarrod Bowen, who each have five goals, can get them on the board early.

Potential Starting Lineups

Chelsea:
Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson

West Ham United:
Areola; Coufal, Kilman, Mavropanos; Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Alvarez, Emerson; Paqueta, Kudus; Bowen

Chelsea vs West Ham United

  • Date: Monday, February 3rd
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Chelsea: -300

West Ham United: +600

Draw: +450

O/U: 3.5 (O -110) (U -120)

