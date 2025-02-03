Chelsea vs West Ham United Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds, possible lineups
Chelsea will face West Ham United in this Premiere League action on Monday, February 3rd, at Stamford Bridge.
WATCH: Chelsea vs West Ham United Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer is having a fantastic campaign with 14 goals and six assists in 23 matches, leading the club in both categories. His efforts have helped lead Chelsea to an 11-7-5 record, and their 40 points are good for sixth in the Premier League. West Ham has not faired as well and has lost the last two times these two clubs have matched up. They have 27 points with a 7-6-10 record. They will hope Tomás Soucek or Jarrod Bowen, who each have five goals, can get them on the board early.
Potential Starting Lineups
Chelsea:
Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson
West Ham United:
Areola; Coufal, Kilman, Mavropanos; Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Alvarez, Emerson; Paqueta, Kudus; Bowen
WATCH: Premiere League Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Chelsea vs West Ham United
- Date: Monday, February 3rd
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Chelsea: -300
West Ham United: +600
Draw: +450
O/U: 3.5 (O -110) (U -120)