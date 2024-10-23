The Big Lead

Champions League: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream, time and channel

Catch all the Champions League action on Wednesday between Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

By Kilty Cleary

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In what promises to be one of the most exciting matchups on Champions League matchday three, five-time European champions Barcelona will host six-time titleholders Bayern Munich at Camp Nou.

Tensions will be high as two European giants meet in a game that could potentially decide their future in the competition. A loss here could leave either Barcelona or Bayern in a precarious position, increasing the pressure as they fight to avoid dropping out of the top 24 and risking an early exit from the Champions League.

WATCH: Champions League Live | Stream free on Fubo

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich

  • Date: Wednesday, October 23
  • Time: 2:50 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: UniMás, TUDN
  • Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)

Champions League Starting Lineups

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Inaki Pena; Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Joao Palhinha; Olise, Muller, Gnabry; Kane

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Barcelona (+155) vs. Bayern Munich (+150)

O/U: +280

