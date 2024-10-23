Champions League: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
In what promises to be one of the most exciting matchups on Champions League matchday three, five-time European champions Barcelona will host six-time titleholders Bayern Munich at Camp Nou.
Tensions will be high as two European giants meet in a game that could potentially decide their future in the competition. A loss here could leave either Barcelona or Bayern in a precarious position, increasing the pressure as they fight to avoid dropping out of the top 24 and risking an early exit from the Champions League.
WATCH: Champions League Live | Stream free on Fubo
Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich
- Date: Wednesday, October 23
- Time: 2:50 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: UniMás, TUDN
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)
Champions League Starting Lineups
Barcelona possible starting lineup: Inaki Pena; Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Joao Palhinha; Olise, Muller, Gnabry; Kane
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Barcelona (+155) vs. Bayern Munich (+150)
O/U: +280
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.