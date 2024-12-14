Celebration Bowl Jackson State vs SC State: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Jackson State Tigers will face the SC State Bulldogs in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 14th.
The Tigers are 11-2 this season and have been victorious in nine straight matchups. They are coming off a dominant 41-13 win over the Southern Jaguars, in which Irv Mulligan rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown. Jackson State was undefeated in conference play.
The Bulldogs also only have two losses this year and are winners of eight straight games after losing two of their first three. Kazarius Adams led South Carolina State to a 53-21 win over Norfolk State their last time out with 128 yards on the ground.
Jackson State vs SC State
- Date: Saturday, December 14th
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Jackson State (OFF) vs SC State (OFF)
Spread: SCST -2
O/U: 53.5