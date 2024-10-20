Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders, live stream, TV channel
The Carolina Panthers with travel to the capital to take on the Washington Commanders at 4:05pm EST Sunday afternoon.
The Carolina Panthers currently sit in last place of the NFC South with a lone win from week 3 against the Raiders. The QB switch from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton in week 3 seems to have paid off, but the Panthers still struggle to find wins. RB Chuba Hubbard is a lone positive on an otherwise stagnant season for the offense.
The Washington Commanders suffered just their second loss of the season last week in a tightly contested game against the Baltimore Ravens. Despite the setback, the Commanders have had a solid season so far, facing few major issues. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels continues to impress and shows the potential to be a generational talent.
Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders
- Date: Sunday, October 20th
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders (-9.5)
O/U: 51.5