Carolina Panthers vs Philadelphia Eagles: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Carolina Panthers will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the NFL season at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 8th.
The Panthers have looked much better recently, and while it has not translated into many wins, they have been taking some of the best teams in the NFL down to the wire. They should not be overlooked in this game, and they might put up a better fight than people expect against a strong Eagle team.
Philadelphia has a chance to claim the top seed in the NFC if they keep on winning. They will need some help, as the Lions are still a game ahead of them, but anything is possible when Saquon Barkley is playing the way he has been. Barkley has turned a great offense into maybe the most dangerous in the NFL.
This is a great Week 14 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Carolina Panthers vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Sunday, December 8th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Carolina Panthers (+600) vs Philadelphia Eagles (-1000)
Spread: PHI -13.5
O/U: 45.5