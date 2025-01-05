Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Carolina Panthers will face the Atlanta Falcons in week 18 of the NFL season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, January 5th.
The Panthers will look to put an end to their divisional rival's season with a win over Atlanta. Bryce Young has looked much better down the stretch of the season than he did at any point last year or early on in 2024. Over his past two games, the second-year quarterback has thrown four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
The Falcons need a win and a Tampa Bay loss to make the playoffs. A lot has been riding on the left arm of Michael Penix Jr. over the last couple of weeks. The rookie has looked solid but did pick up his first loss as a starter in overtime last week against the Commanders.
Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Sunday, January 5th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Panthers (+290) vs Falcons (-380)
Spread: ATL -7.5
O/U: 48.5