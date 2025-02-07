Caribbean Series Third Place Game Venezuela vs Puerto Rico: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
Venezuela will face Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Series third-place game on Thursday, February 6th, at Estadio Nido de las Águilas in Mexicali, Baja, California, Mexico.
WATCH: Venezuela vs Puerto Rico Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Venezuela lost to the Dominican Republic in a nail-biter that took eleven innings to determine who would advance to the finals. Despite tying the game in the eighth inning and again in the tenth, Venezuela will have to settle for this game instead of the ultimate prize.
Puerto Rico lost to Mexico in the semifinals as Eddie Rosario was not able to get it done in the bottom of the ninth inning with the game on the line. Despite having MLB talent on the roster, like Edwin Diaz, the host country was too much to handle as they fell to an undefeated Mexico team.
WATCH: Caribbean Series Baseball Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Venezuela vs Puerto Rico
- Date: Thursday, February 6th
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)