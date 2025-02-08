Caribbean Series Final Championship Dominican Republic vs Mexico: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
Dominican Republic will face Mexico in the Caribbean Series final on Friday, February 7th, at Estadio Nido de las Águilas in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.
The Dominican Republic, led by manager Albert Pujols, defeated Venezuela in extra innings to advance to the championship game. Sócrates Brito came through with the game-winning hit that scored Junior Lake in the top of the eleventh. Pujols is now one win away from taking home the Caribbean Series title in his first year as manager.
Mexico has been the best team throughout the tournament. They have yet to lose a game, and with their 3-1 win over Puerto Rico, all they have to do is keep the hot streak going for nine more innings of baseball. Rudy Martin has been fantastic at the plate, batting .471 in their five games. He doubled in the first run of the game in the semifinals and will look to keep rolling in the championship game.
Dominican Republic vs Mexico
- Date: Friday, February 7th
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV