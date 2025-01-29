Buy Kendrick Lamar SB 59 Halftime Show Collection, how to order Super Bowl LIX merchandise
Los Angeles rapper Kendrick Lamar is one of the hottest artists in the world right now, and he will be the musical guest during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Order Kendrick Lamar SB 59 Halftime Show Collection
Lamar has teamed up with designer Willy Chavarria for this exclusive limited edition drop to create the Kendrick Lamar SB 59 Halftime Show Collection that features "Foot Up On The Gas" t-shirts, "Foot Up On The Gas" hoodies, and “g. National" halftime shorts.
Order Kendrick Lamar SB 59 Halftime Show Collection
The NFL and Lamar have partnered with Fanatics to get fans the gear they need before Super Bowl 59. This is a limited edition drop that you do not want to miss. You can purchase this gear by clicking on any of the photos or links.
A special performance like this only comes around every so often, so make sure to take advantage of this exclusive drop. There is no better way to rep the NFL and Kendrick Lamar during the big game than with this officially licensed Kendrick Lamar SB 59 Halftime Show Collection.