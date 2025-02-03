Buy Anthony Davis Dallas Mavericks Jersey, how and where to buy NBA superstar's jersey, royal number 3 AD
In the most shocking trade in recent American sports history, Anthony Davis has been traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic. The superstar big man will now play alongside Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson in Dallas, as the team looks to win a championship this season anchored by AD.
Buy Anthony Davis Dallas Mavericks Jersey
Buy Anthony Davis Dallas Mavericks Jersey
Fanatics quickly got to work, and fans can now purchase the first-ever release of Anthony Davis Mavericks jerseys. For now, the only official option available is the Royal Fast Break Replica 3 Jersey with more to come in the future.
Buy Anthony Davis Dallas Mavericks Jersey
Buy Anthony Davis Dallas Mavericks Jersey
Anthony Davis is a rare player who can dominate on both ends of the floor. His unique athletic ability, mixed with his size, allows him to control the paint while also guarding smaller players on the perimeter. Davis can also take over the game offensively and on the glass. Make sure to be one of the first ones to get your hands on an AD Mavs jersey.
Click on any of the images or links to order now.