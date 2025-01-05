Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Buffalo Bills will face the New England Patriots in week 18 of the NFL season at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 5th.
Josh Allen will start for the Bills, but he is only expected to play one snap to extend his consecutive starts streak. Buffalo has no reason to play their key starters as they have locked up their spot in the NFL postseason. Allen could be on his way to winning his first NFL MVP Award, but Lamar Jackson is looming.
The Patriots can secure the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with a loss. Unfortunately for their fans, the Bills do not have much to play for, and Drake Maye has looked great this year in his first action. The rookie could end up leaving the last game of the season with a win, crushing their chances at the top pick.
Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
- Date: Sunday, January 5th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bills (-185) vs Patriots (+155)
Spread: BUF -3.5
O/U: 36.5