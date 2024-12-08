Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Buffalo Bills will face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 of the NFL season at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 8th.
The Bills will look to continue their quest for the top seed in the AFC. Despite looking like the best team all year, they still trail the Chiefs in the standings. They should have no trouble moving the ball against the Rams but will need to play solid defensively to slow Los Angeles down.
The Rams still have a decent chance to win their division, but a loss here would significantly hurt their chances. With both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back in the lineup, they have moved the ball well recently. Slowing down the Bills' offense is going to be a tough task, however.
This is a great Week 14 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams
- Date: Sunday, December 8th
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Buffalo Bills (-190) vs Los Angeles Rams (+160)
Spread: BUF -3.5
O/U: 49.5