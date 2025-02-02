The Big Lead

Brentford vs Tottenham Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds, possible lineups

Catch all the action between Brentford and Tottenham in the Premier League live on Sunday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Getty Images
facebooktwitter

Brentford will face Tottenham in this Premiere League action on Sunday, February 2nd, at Gtech Community Stadium.

WATCH: Brentford vs Tottenham Live | Stream FREE on Fubo

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have formed a dynamic one-two punch for Brentford, having scored 25 goals between the two of them. James Maddison leads Tottenham with eight goals and four assists in 22 matches. Despite Tottenham having a significantly better goal differential, Brentford hold the edge in the standings by seven points. If Tottenham can pull off a win, it would help them move up the ranks and pull them within striking distance of the teams ahead of them. Brentford's 31 points places them eleventh in the standings.

Potential Starting Lineups

Brentford:
Flekken; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Norgaard; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade; Wissa

Tottenham:
Kinsky; Porro, Gray, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Bissouma, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son

WATCH: Premiere League Live | Stream FREE on Fubo

Brentford vs Tottenham

  • Date: Saturday, February 2nd
  • Time: 9 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Brentford: +110

Tottenham: +210

Draw: +280

O/U: 3.5 (O -125) (U -105)

Home/Soccer