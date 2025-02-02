Brentford vs Tottenham Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds, possible lineups
Brentford will face Tottenham in this Premiere League action on Sunday, February 2nd, at Gtech Community Stadium.
WATCH: Brentford vs Tottenham Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have formed a dynamic one-two punch for Brentford, having scored 25 goals between the two of them. James Maddison leads Tottenham with eight goals and four assists in 22 matches. Despite Tottenham having a significantly better goal differential, Brentford hold the edge in the standings by seven points. If Tottenham can pull off a win, it would help them move up the ranks and pull them within striking distance of the teams ahead of them. Brentford's 31 points places them eleventh in the standings.
Potential Starting Lineups
Brentford:
Flekken; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Norgaard; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade; Wissa
Tottenham:
Kinsky; Porro, Gray, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Bissouma, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son
Brentford vs Tottenham
- Date: Saturday, February 2nd
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Brentford: +110
Tottenham: +210
Draw: +280
O/U: 3.5 (O -125) (U -105)