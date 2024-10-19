The Big Lead

Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream, time, TV channel

Catch Premier League action on Saturday between Bournemouth and Arsenal.

By Kilty Cleary

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Arsenal will look to climb to the top of the Premier League table when they face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The Gunners are riding a four-game winning streak, including a 3-1 comeback victory against Southampton two weekends ago.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth will be hoping to bounce back after suffering a 1-0 defeat to previously winless Leicester City in their last outing.

A win for Arsenal will see them finish the day atop the Premier League standings, while Bournemouth will be desperate to avoid back-to-back losses in front of their home fans.

WATCH: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal Live | Stream free on Fubo

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

  • Date: Saturday, October 19
  • Time: 12:45  p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC (4K)
  • Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Bournemouth (+350) vs Arsenal (-130)

O/U: +270

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.