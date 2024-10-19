Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream, time, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
Arsenal will look to climb to the top of the Premier League table when they face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The Gunners are riding a four-game winning streak, including a 3-1 comeback victory against Southampton two weekends ago.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth will be hoping to bounce back after suffering a 1-0 defeat to previously winless Leicester City in their last outing.
A win for Arsenal will see them finish the day atop the Premier League standings, while Bournemouth will be desperate to avoid back-to-back losses in front of their home fans.
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal
- Date: Saturday, October 19
- Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC (4K)
