Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund Free Champions League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between Bologna and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League live on Tuesday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Jon Durr-Imagn Images
Bologna will face Borussia Dortmund in this Champions League action on Tuesday, January 21st, at Renato Dall'Ara.

WATCH: Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund Live | Stream FREE on Fubo

Borussia Dortmund has gotten off to a decent start in the Champions League and currently sits ninth in the standings with 12 points and a 4-0-2 record. Serhou Guirassy is leading the club with six goals and two assists in the six matches. Bologna has not faired as well, with a 0-2-4 record and only two points. They are near the bottom of the standings.

Potential Starting Lineups

Bologna:
Skorupski; Lykogiannis, Casale, Beukema, Holm; Moro, Freuler, Orsolini, Odgaard, Ndoye; Castro

Borussia Dortmund:
Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Kabar; Can, Gross, Nmecha; Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens, Guirassy

WATCH: Champions League Live | Stream FREE on Fubo

Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund

  • Date: Tuesday, January 21st
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBSSN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Bologna: +230

Borussia Dortmund: +115

Draw: +240

O/U: 2.5 (O -120) (U -110)

