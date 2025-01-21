Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund Free Champions League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
Bologna will face Borussia Dortmund in this Champions League action on Tuesday, January 21st, at Renato Dall'Ara.
WATCH: Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Borussia Dortmund has gotten off to a decent start in the Champions League and currently sits ninth in the standings with 12 points and a 4-0-2 record. Serhou Guirassy is leading the club with six goals and two assists in the six matches. Bologna has not faired as well, with a 0-2-4 record and only two points. They are near the bottom of the standings.
Potential Starting Lineups
Bologna:
Skorupski; Lykogiannis, Casale, Beukema, Holm; Moro, Freuler, Orsolini, Odgaard, Ndoye; Castro
Borussia Dortmund:
Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Kabar; Can, Gross, Nmecha; Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens, Guirassy
WATCH: Champions League Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund
- Date: Tuesday, January 21st
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBSSN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bologna: +230
Borussia Dortmund: +115
Draw: +240
O/U: 2.5 (O -120) (U -110)