Big Ten Championship Penn State vs Oregon: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Penn State Nittany Lions will face the Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 7th.
Penn State can secure a bye in the College Football Playoff with a win. Tyler Warren has put together a fantastic season and should be the first tight end off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has 81 receptions for 978 yards and six touchdowns this season and has also made a name running and throwing the ball, and that is all before what he also brings to the field as a blocker.
The Ducks will enter the playoff as the top seed if they can win one more game and bring their record to a perfect 13-0. Dillon Gabriel has led the team this year with 24 touchdown passes and seven more on the ground. This could finally be Oregon's year to win a national championship, but there is still a lot of work to be done.
Penn State vs Oregon
- Date: Saturday, December 7th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS, ACC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live)
