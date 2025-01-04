The Big Lead

Baylor vs Iowa State: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between Baylor and Iowa State in this ranked college basketball matchup live on Saturday.

By Ben Verbrugge

The Baylor Bears will face the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, January 4th, at the Hilton Coliseum in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.

WATCH: Baylor vs Iowa State Live | Stream free on Fubo

The Bears have won four straight games, their last being an 81-56 win over Utah. VJ Edgecombe paced the team with 19 points in the victory and has scored double figures in all four of their recent wins. As a freshman, he has only failed to reach ten points twice in the entire season.

Iowa State enters as the third ranked team in the country thanks to over 16 points a night from Keshon Gilbert. He has three 20-point games this season and is shooting over 54 percent from the field. In their last win over Colorado, Gilbert was 6-10 from the field, scoring 14 points.

This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.

Baylor Bears vs Iowa State Cyclones

  • Date: Saturday, January 4th
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Baylor (+320) vs Iowa State (-425)

Spread: ISU -8.5

O/U: 152.5

