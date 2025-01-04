Baylor vs Iowa State: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Baylor Bears will face the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, January 4th, at the Hilton Coliseum in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
The Bears have won four straight games, their last being an 81-56 win over Utah. VJ Edgecombe paced the team with 19 points in the victory and has scored double figures in all four of their recent wins. As a freshman, he has only failed to reach ten points twice in the entire season.
Iowa State enters as the third ranked team in the country thanks to over 16 points a night from Keshon Gilbert. He has three 20-point games this season and is shooting over 54 percent from the field. In their last win over Colorado, Gilbert was 6-10 from the field, scoring 14 points.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Baylor Bears vs Iowa State Cyclones
- Date: Saturday, January 4th
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Baylor (+320) vs Iowa State (-425)
Spread: ISU -8.5
O/U: 152.5