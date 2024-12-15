Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Baltimore Ravens will face the New York Giants in week 15 of the NFL season at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 15th.
The Ravens' record feels like it should be better than it is. At times, they feel like the best team in the NFL, but they have lost five games this season, two of which have come against subpar teams. This is a game they should easily win, but you never know which version of this team you are going to get.
New York is going back to Tommy DeVito at quarterback. The Giants will, in all likelihood, use their first pick on a new signal caller in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it is worth seeing one more time what they have in DeVito before they make the final call.
This is a great Week 15 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants
- Date: Sunday, December 15th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Baltimore Ravens (-1800) vs New York Giants (+900)
Spread: BAL -16
O/U: 42.5