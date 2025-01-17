Australian Open Tennis Third Round Free Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The best players in the sport of tennis are in Melbourne to compete in the third round of the 2025 Australian Open. After the second round of the men's and women's tournaments has come to a close, the competition is starting to heat up.
In the men's tournament, everyone seems to be chasing Jannik Sinner, who is the clear favorite to win the title. Carlos Alcaraz will try to dethrone Sinner as the best in the world right now, and Novak Djokovic is never someone to sleep on, even during his later playing days.
Coco Gauff headlines the third round on the women's side as she faces off with Leylah Fernandez. Gauff has become one of the most popular tennis players in the world over the last couple of years but will eventually have to take down the favorite, Aryna Sabalenka if she wants to claim the 2025 Australian Open trophy.
This is an excellent week of tennis, so make sure to tune in so you do not miss any of the action.
2025 Australian Open Tennis - Third Round
- Date: January 16th, 17th, and 18th
- TV Channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
