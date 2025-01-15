Australian Open Tennis Second Round Free Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The best players in the sport of tennis are in Melbourne to compete in the second round of the 2025 Australian Open after the first round of the men's and women's tournaments has come to a close.
The men's tournament got off to a great start, with all the top four competitors advancing. Jannik Sinner is trying to further stake his claim as the best male tennis player in the world right now, but Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev might have something to say about that.
Coco Gauff gets a matchup with Jodie Burrage on the women's side of the bracket as she looks to advance through the tournament. Aryna Sabalenka is the one to beat, but Gauff also has a great chance of being crowned champion this year.
This is an excellent week of tennis, so make sure to tune in so you do not miss any of the action.
2025 Australian Open Tennis - Second Round
- Date: January 14th, 15th, and 16th
- TV Channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Women
Aryna Sabalenka +210
Iga Swiatek +430
Coco Gauff +500
Elena Rybakina +800
Men
Jannik Sinner +120
Carlos Alcaraz +350
Novak Djokovic +700
Alexander Zverev +900