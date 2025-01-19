Australian Open Tennis Round of 16 Free Live Stream, Sinner, Gauff, Djokovic: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The best players in the sport of tennis are in Melbourne to compete in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Australian Open. After the Third Round of the men's and women's tournaments has come to a close, the competition is starting to heat up.
WATCH: Australian Open Tennis Round of 16 Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Jannik Sinner is seeking to become the back-to-back Australian Open winner after winning his first Grand Slam title last year at this tournament. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic still stand in the way of the 23-year-old as they look to reclaim the crown as the best player in the world right now. Alcaraz has won every Grand Slam event except for the Australian Open.
Fan favorite Coco Gauff has played well throughout the tournament so far and will look to win her second career Grand Slam and first Australian Open. Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are the two favorites that Gauff likely will eventually have to face off against if she wants to finish the job.
This is an excellent week of tennis, so make sure to tune in so you do not miss any of the action.
2025 Australian Open Tennis - Round of 16
- Date: January 18th, 19th, and 20th
- TV Channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Women
Aryna Sabalenka (+180)
Iga Swiatek (+220)
Coco Gauff (+390)
Elena Rybakina (+1,100)
Madison Keys (+1,800)
Men
Jannik Sinner (-105)
Carlos Alcaraz (+270)
Novak Djokovic (+750)
Alexander Zverev (+750)
Alex de Minaur (+3,000)