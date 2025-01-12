Australian Open Tennis First Round Free Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The best players in the sport of tennis are in Melbourne to compete in the 2025 Australian Open, with the first round of the men's and women's tournaments starting this week.
The men's tournament will feature a long-time staple of this event, Novak Djokovic, who has ten Australian Open titles. Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev are some of the other top competitors that will also be competing, but Jannik Sinner enters as the favorite after winning the title last year.
The women's side of the tournament will be equally as exciting. Aryna Sabalenka will look to continue her dominant run and win her third consecutive Australian Open title. Still, she will have her hands full with the likes of Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina trying to steal the crown.
This is an excellent week of tennis, so make sure to tune in so you do not miss any of the action.
2025 Australian Open Tennis - First Round
- Date: January 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th
- TV Channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Women
Aryna Sabalenka +200
Iga Swiatek +450
Coco Gauff +450
Elena Rybakina +750
Men
Jannik Sinner +125
Carlos Alcaraz +320
Novak Djokovic +550
Alexander Zverev +900