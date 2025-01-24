Australian Open Men's Semifinals Free Live Stream: Djokovic, Sinner, Zverev, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The best tennis players in the world are in Melbourne to compete in the men's semifinals of the 2025 Australian Open. After the quarterfinals of the men's tournaments have come to a close, the competition is starting to heat up.
The tournament favorite Jannik Sinner will face the underdog Ben Shelton on one side of the semifinal bracket, while the legendary Novak Djokovic faces off against Alexander Zverev. Djokovic is fresh off a massive win over Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic is looking to win his 25th Grand Slam and eleventh Australian Open title.
This is an excellent week of tennis, so make sure to tune in so you do not miss any of the action.
2025 Australian Open Tennis - Men's Semifinals
- Date: January 23rd and 24th
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Men's Semifinals
Jannik Sinner (-1600) vs Ben Shelton (+1100)
Novak Djokovic (-154) vs Alexander Zverev (+137)
Men Finals Winner
Jannik Sinner (-187)
Novak Djokovic (+300)
Alexander Zverev (+600)
Ben Shelton (+3700)