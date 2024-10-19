Auburn vs Missouri live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
Catch Week 8 college football action on Saturday between Auburn and Missouri.
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 16 Missouri Tigers will face off against the Auburn Tigers in an SEC clash on Saturday at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field.
Missouri is coming off a dominant performance, having dismantled the UMass Minutemen 45-3 in their last game. Meanwhile, Auburn is looking to bounce back after a tough 31-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.
This SEC matchup promises plenty of action, as both teams fight for positioning in the conference!
WATCH: Auburn vs. Missouri Live | Stream free on Fubo
Auburn vs. #19 Missouri
- Date: Saturday, October 19
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Auburn vs. Missouri (-3.5)
O/U: 49.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.