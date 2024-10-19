The Big Lead

Auburn vs Missouri live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

Catch Week 8 college football action on Saturday between Auburn and Missouri.

By Kilty Cleary

CFB Week 8: Auburn vs. Missouri
The No. 16 Missouri Tigers will face off against the Auburn Tigers in an SEC clash on Saturday at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field.

Missouri is coming off a dominant performance, having dismantled the UMass Minutemen 45-3 in their last game. Meanwhile, Auburn is looking to bounce back after a tough 31-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

This SEC matchup promises plenty of action, as both teams fight for positioning in the conference!

Auburn vs. #19 Missouri

  • Date: Saturday, October 19
  • Time: 12:00  p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
