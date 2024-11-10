Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Atlanta Falcons will face the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the NFL season at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 10.
WATCH: Falcons vs Saints Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Falcons are 5-1 in their last six games and have really hit their stride recently. Kirk Cousins has returned to form after recovering from a season-ending injury that he suffered last year, and Bijan Robinson is running hard. A win against a divisional opponent will put them in the driver's seat in the NFC South.
The Saints fired their head coach and might play with a chip on their shoulder in this matchup. Even as an aging player, Alvin Kamara is still one of the best running backs in the league and could be in for a big day workload wise. If he takes advantage of his opportunities, New Orleans could pull the upset against Atlanta.
This is a great Week 10 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints
- Date: Sunday, November 10th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Atlanta Falcons (-185) vs New Orleans Saints (+155)
Spread: ATL -3.5
O/U: 46.5
