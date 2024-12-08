Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Atlanta Falcons will face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 of the NFL season at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 8th.
Atlanta is sitting at 6-6 but are still very much in the thick of things when it comes to the division title. An upset win would go a long way for them to potentialy claim the NFC South. Kirk cousins faces his former team and has to perfeom in this game or else the Michael Penix Jr. chatter will only increase.
The Vikings have had a fantastic season but still sit a game behind the Lions for the division lead. They will play Detriot one more time this year, so as long as they keep winning, they have a chance to overtake them before the season's end.
This is a great Week 14 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings
- Date: Sunday, December 8th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Atlanta Falcons (+225) vs Minnesota Vikings (-275)
Spread: MIN -6
O/U: 45.5